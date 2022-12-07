Jalen Hurts is NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row

Jalen Hurts is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arguably played the best game of his career in a win over the Tennessee Titans.

From the NFL’s official press release (bold emphasis mine):

Hurts passed for a season-high 380 yards and totaled four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) with no interceptions for a 130.3 rating in Philadelphia’s 35-10 win over Tennessee. It marked the most passing yards and highest passer rating of any quarterback in Week 13. This is the second Offensive Player of the Week award for Hurts after having earned the honor last week. He becomes the first Eagle ever to win a Player of the Week award in consecutive weeks and is the second player this season to do so, joining Josh Allen (Weeks 5-6).

Pretty impressive.

In addition to his back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards, Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. Having these honors under his belt only serve to strengthen his case to win NFL MVP.

Entering the 2022 season, the biggest question was if Hurts could make the leap. He’s been even better than most would’ve reasonably imagined.