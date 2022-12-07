Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Week 14 Giants game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 14 game against the New York Giants.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

One player was listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Shaun Bradley.

Bradley got banged up in the Eagles’ Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans. Seems like he might be in jeopardy of missing this week’s game. Bradley leads all Eagles players in special teams snap count percentage. His potential absence gives the team even more reason to temporarily elevate Christian Elliss from the practice squad for the second week in a row.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Quez Watkins and Kyzir White.

Both players got banged up in Week 13.

Watkins reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain. That he was listed as limited instead of DNP is a relatively encouraging sign he might be able to play this week. It’ll be worth monitoring how he progresses over the next two days.

White re-entered the game after suffering an ankle injury. One would guess he’ll be OK to play this week, though most would probably like to see more Nakobe Dean snaps.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Quez Watkins (shoulder)

LB Kyzir White (ankle)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Giants are pretty banged up.

They have a number of players on injured reserve, including starting wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson.

Starting safety Xavier McKinney was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after suffering a broken hand during the Giants’ bye week. It sounds like he isn’t ready to be activated. McKinney did not practice on Wednesday.

When it comes to the active roster, starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson missed practice and could miss another game. Ditto for left guard Shane Lemieux, who also hasn’t played since Week 11. L

Leonard Williams, who got hurt in Week 13, did not practice either.

Nickel cornerback Darnay Holmes and second leading receiver/primary punt returner Richie James were both limited.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck)

OG Mark Glowinski (rest)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

DL Dexter Lawrence (rest)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

S Julian Love (rest)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder)

WR Richie James (knee)

CB Nick McCloud (hamstring)

DL Henry Mondeaux (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Kenny Golladay (illness)