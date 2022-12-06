Eagles announce 3 roster moves and 3 practice squad moves

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced three roster moves and three practice squad moves on Tuesday. An overview:

DE Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.

DE Janarius Robinson was activated from injured reserve.

S Andre Chachere was waived.

DT Anthony Rush, CB Javelin Guidry, and WR Kawaan Baker were released from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

ROBERT QUINN

We already wrote about Quinn going on IR in a separate post. He’s automatically set to miss the Eagles’ next four games, making him eligible to return in Week 18 at the earliest.

JANARIUS ROBINSON

Quinn’s injury left the Eagles with just Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat as the only traditional 4-3 defensive ends on the roster. Robinson’s return gives the Eagles more depth at that position.

For those who may have forgotten, the Eagles signed Robinson away from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad after Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. The Eagles then placed Robinson, who must have gotten hurt in practice since he didn’t see any game action, on IR in mid-October. The team opened his 21-day practice window back in November, prompting them to either activate him to the roster or shut him down for the year.

Robinson, who has never played in an NFL regular season game, might see some limited playing time in a rotational role until Quinn is back. But we’ll see.

ANDRE CHACHERE

A little surprising to see that Chachere is gone. The Eagles signed him to the roster after using up his three practice squad elevations earlier this year. Chachere was contributing on special teams in addition to providing extra depth at safety and nickel cornerback.

His departure may indicate that Avonte Maddox, who is eligible to be activated from IR as soon as this week, is ready to return.

Another thing to potentially watch out for is the return of Anthony Harris. The Denver Broncos waived the veteran safety on Tuesday.

ANTHONY RUSH

The Eagles added Rush, who began his NFL career with Philly in 2019, to their practice squad on November 24. The Eagles then cut Marvin Wilson five days later. It seemed like they wanted to go in a different direction when it came to having a practice squad defensive tackle. But now both players are gone. Perhaps a positive sign when it comes to Jordan Davis getting healthier?

JAVELIN GUIDRY

The Eagles originally added Guidry, who has experience playing nickel cornerback, to their practice squad on October 31. His departure could be another positive indicator when it comes to Maddox being ready to return.

KAWAAN BAKER

The Eagles only added Baker to their practice squad last week. Now he is gone and the Eagles have three open practice squad spots to fill.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

OL Tyrese Robinson

WR Auden Tate

S Marquise Blair

OT Fred Johnson

DE Tarron Jackson

WR Greg Ward

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)