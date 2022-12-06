Here’s how the Eagles can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles were in position to officially clinch a berth in the NFL playoff picture in Week 13 but they didn’t end up getting two of the four results they needed.

No big deal, though, because the Birds have another opportunity to officially punch their ticket to the postseason this week. They need just one of the following two scenarios to unfold for that to happen:

1) Philadelphia Eagles road win or tie against the New York Giants

2) San Francisco 49ers home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers AND Seattle Seahawks home loss to the Carolina Panthers

The first scenario is obviously the preferable way to clinch. Especially considering the Eagles’ focus shouldn’t be on merely making the playoffs as much as it needs to be on attaining the No. 1 seed and the accompanying first-round bye.

Still, making the playoffs is the first step and worth celebrating in the moment. We’ll see if the Eagles, who enter MetLife Stadium as seven-point favorites this weekend, can get the job done.