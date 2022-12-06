Robert Quinn injury: Eagles defensive end reportedly headed to injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles are placing veteran defensive end Robert Quinn on injured reserve, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports that Quinn is having a knee scope after getting hurt in practice last week, which caused him to miss the Eagles’ Week 13 game. He adds that “there’s optimism” Quinn can return for Philly’s playoff run.

By going to IR, Quinn will automatically miss the team’s next four games:

The earliest he can return is for the Eagles’ Week 18 home game against the New York Giants. The Birds might be resting some starters and older players in that game anyway if the outcome doesn’t have any meaning, which is possible. To be determined.

Quinn has failed to make much of a meaningful impact since the Eagles acquired him from the Chicago Bears for the price of a 2023 fourth-round pick. His numbers in five games since coming to Philly: 70 snaps, two total tackles, two quarterback hits, zero sacks, zero TFLs. He’s done a really good job of replacing Ryan Kerrigan’s role from last year as the invisible old guy out there.

Perhaps he can continue to follow the Kerrigan script and randomly turn it on in the playoffs after doing nothing in the regular season!? Probably shouldn’t hold your breath waiting on that one but crazier things have happened.

The Quinn trade being a flop so far is just the latest example of Howie Roseman struggling at the deadline. To be clear, Roseman has done much more good than bad over the past two years. But look back at his previous deadline acquisitions:

2017: Acquired Jay Ajayi for a 2018 fourth-round pick

2018: Acquired Golden Tate for a 2019 third-round pick

2019: Acquired Genard Avery for a 2021 fourth-round pick

2021: Acquired Kary Vincent Jr. for a 2022 sixth-round pick

The Ajayi trade was clearly a hit as he averaged 5.8 yards per carry during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. Of course, he plays the league’s most fungible position and he flamed out after that season, so it’s not like it was a genius move.

The Tate trade was bad. No, the touchdown catch in the wild card round doesn’t justify it. You don’t give up a third for a dude to average 9.3 yards per receptions over just eight games for you.

The Avery trade didn’t make sense from the standpoint that they gave up a future fourth for a 2019 fifth-round selection who wasn’t even playing in Cleveland. Avery never really made any meaningful impact in Philly.

The KVJ trade was similarly illogical to the Avery trade, except he at least did some things for the Eagles. KVJ wasn’t even good enough to make an NFL practice squad this year. He’s in the XFL.

The Quinn trade is not off to a good start. It sounds like there is some time left for it to look better but it’s hard to count on that happening.

With Quinn headed to IR, the Eagles could look to replace his roster spot by activating second-year defensive end Janarius Robinson from injured reserve.