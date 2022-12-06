Guy who decided it was a good decision to trade A.J. Brown got fired

As if you needed any more confirmation that the Tennessee Titans regret trading A.J. Brown, well, they fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday.

This move paves the way for head coach Mike Vrabel to have more personnel power.

The Philadelphia Eagles can be thankful that this change happened now and not before this offseason.

Earlier this year, it was Vrabel who said the following when asked about the possibility of a Brown trade:

“Not as long as I’m the head coach. I love A.J. professionally, personally. I’ve gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. Saw him here working out here earlier, said hi. As long as I’m the head coach here, I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team.”

Vrabel was then seen looking pretty irritated when the Titans’ war room was televised shortly after the Brown trade.

Brown going off against his former team in Week 13 was apparently the last straw. Robinson failed to survive an obviously poor decision.

The Titans’ loss is the Eagles’ gain, as we wrote about earlier this week when we put Tennessee in the ‘Losers’ sections of our W-L-IDK column.

From our associates over at Music City Miracles: “A.J. Brown ended with eight catches for 119 yards and two scores. The Titans ended with a combined 39 receiving yards from all of their receivers.” Tennessee GM Jon Robinson might as well be G.O.B. in Arrested Development saying “I’ve made a huge mistake.” Pretty insane that they weren’t willing to pay this dude. The Eagles are certainly grateful for that much.

Howie Roseman swindled a team so badly that they fired their GM.