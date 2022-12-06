How can you not trust Jalen Hurts?

Entering this season, we knew how much success Jalen Hurts could have on the ground; however, many doubted his ability to develop into an elite passer.

Would he be able to complete his reads and make throws from the pocket, place the ball on target to his receivers, utilize the entire field when passing and avoid stupid mistakes?

So far this season he has done all of that, cementing himself as arguably a top five passer in the league and MVP candidate.

In the Eagles’ win against the Titans on Sunday, Hurts completed 29 of 39 passes for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns, without an interception. He also added another touchdown on the ground .This was his most complete game as a passer this season.

On BGN Radio Episode 293, Brandon Lee Gowton expressed how his faith in Hurts has grown from the start of the season until now.

“I just trust him, I trust him out there. Everything is going to be ok, he’s not going to make dumb mistakes like we’ve seen some Eagles quarterbacks do in the past, he’s not going to be erratic, he’s going to make the plays that he needs to make.”

How can you not trust him at this point?! Through 12 games this season Hurts has 29 touchdowns, 20 of which are passing and nine rushing. He has also racked up 3,549 combined yards. Let me not forget to mention that he’s only thrown three interceptions.

Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to an 11-1 record, the best in the league and he deserves the credit.He has evolved as a passer this season compared to last season and continues prove that he can and will put the team on his back and make big plays.

“The Eagles are in good hands with him. I thought some of the things we saw from him as a passer were new and improved in terms of those throws up the seam to Jack Stoll. That’s not something he was always doing.

This is the guy that you want as your franchise QB and all I’ve got to say is it’s about time people start putting respect on his name, he deserves it.