Eagles News: Jordan Mailata had a hard time being happy after Philadelphia’s Week 13 win

Eagles eyeing something bigger after all-around domination of Titans - The Athletic

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles were procedurally imperfect. They committed a season-high 13 offensive penalties, all of which were either holding or of the pre-snap variety. Each of the five starting offensive linemen was flagged. So pardon them for not dropping confetti. “It’s unacceptable,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata. “We gave up f—in’ a s—load of f—in’ penalties. … At some point, I was just like this is just insane. “That’s why I’m like, yeah, we’re a good football team. Are we the best? I don’t think, not even close. Do I feel like our team played probably the best all-around game of the year? Yes. One hundred percent. All three sides were clicking today. But when I just look internally, f—, we gotta clean up our s—. It’s hard to be happy, man. We hold ourselves to a high standard. Yeah, we f—in’ won the game, but we’re all f—in’ just mad that we put ourselves in s—ty situations that we shouldn’t have.” Nick Sirianni took responsibility for those penalties, saying he needs to “do a better job coaching that.” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel also made a point of noting the day’s crew was a hodgepodge of officials who had not worked together before. But Tennessee’s chatty defensive line also played a role as it attempted to lure the Eagles off their game. For a time, with Mailata at least, it worked. Then, as so often happens this season, the team’s leader steadied his pulse.

Remaining strength of schedule for Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers and Vikings - BGN

Like the Eagles, Dallas’ remaining strength of schedule is .508, with a cakewalk in front of them next week, but some challenges lying ahead afterwards. Playing the Jaguars in Jacksonville will not be easy, at least as difficult as the Birds’ having to go into Chicago that same week against the Bears. They host the Eagles in that key Christmas Eve game, then must go into Tennessee and take on the Titans on a short-week, Thursday night match-up. If ever there was a let-down game scenario for the Cowboys, it is in Nashville in Week 17. They then would have to travel to Washington to take on a Commanders team that always plays them tough and may need a victory in the final week to earn a playoff berth. That’s a bit more difficult than the strength of schedule might indicate, specifically that short week against a Titans team that is better than what they showed in Philadelphia yesterday. There’s no doubt the Eagles are in a position where, if they go to Dallas and beat the Cowboys on December 24, they will win the division, eliminating the Cowboys from the No. 1 seed conversation. A loss to Dallas would be a different story.

Eagles-Titans takeaways + Jalen Hurts MVP talk - BGN Radio

The Philadelphia Eagles are 11-1 after dominating the Tennessee Titans! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss A.J. Brown’s revenge game, an encouraging defensive performance, and much more. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. For a LIMITED TIME only, use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order!

Day After – Hurting ‘Em - Iggles Blitz

Nakobe Dean has been a bit of a mystery. He slid down to the third round in the draft, which shocked all of us on the outside. We thought he might come to Philly and light it up. He’s not been able to get on the field, but that’s because TJ Edwards and Kyzir White have played well. Still, Dean hadn’t even come in during blowouts. And he hadn’t stood out on STs. I wondered what was going on with him. Dean answered questions on Sunday when he finally got on the field in the middle of a game. White got banged up and left the game. Dean came in and made his presence known right away. He drew a holding call while still making a tackle of Derrick Henry. Dean then got out wide to make a tackle in space. He finished with 5 tackles and a TFL. I liked what I saw from Dean. He was physical on inside plays. He looked good when he had to run outside. He was decisive and played at full-speed. Some guys who get on the field with little experience look nervous or unsure of themselves. Dean looked like he knew what he was doing. My only hesitation is that the Titans aren’t exactly loaded with athletes. The big question on Dean coming out was if he was athletic enough. We need to see him go up against some speedy guys to get a good feel for where he really is. But that was a good showing against the Titans.

Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles’ future? - NBCSP

We’re starting to see some of the Eagles’ younger defensive players show up, and these are guys who the Eagles may need to count on as early as next fall. Safety Reed Blankenship – who had played all of two defensive snaps in his life – was an emergency fill-in for Gardner-Johnson in the Packers game and responded with a huge interception of Aaron Rodgers and some physical play against the run, which he repeated Sunday in his first career start. Linebacker Nakobe Dean – who had played all of four defensive snaps in his life – was an emergency fill-in for Kyzir White Sunday and responded with some eye-opening play against the run and in coverage. And linebacker Christian Elliss – who had played all of seven defensive snaps in his life – was a game-day elevation from the practice squad and got 10 reps at the end of the Eagles’ win over the Titans and looked like he belonged with three tackles on top of his outstanding special teams play.

Tyler Huntley, Justin Fields, and the QB Rushing Quandary - Football Outsiders

QB1) If you saw A.J. Brown’s highlights, it will not surprise you to learn that Hurts led all quarterbacks in DYAR on deep passes (5-of-9 for 148 yards and three touchdowns, plus a 24-yard DPI) and on throws to the outside (21-of-30 for 265 yards and two scores, plus that 24-yard DPI).

Spadaro: 10 minutes that help define the 2022 Eagles - PE.com

Not a lot of people paid attention to it back on July 30 at the NovaCare Complex, the extra 10 or so minutes a select group of players had on the practice field working in small groups. The roster of Eagles players had brought it up and broken it down when practice ended, and the fans in attendance moved toward their tents or to the exit, the media started their interviews, and those few players put in some extra work. As part of the daily plan, Head Coach Nick Sirianni and his staff devoted a portion of their morning for that Saturday’s “Developmental Period,” a time for players who weren’t getting a lot of reps in practice some time to work on their games. “We’re all running that. Today we’re going to split up a little different,” Sirianni said that day when asked about it. “There will be a developmental at one portion of it, and then on the other portion, the guys are going to be doing some sort of conditioning on the other side. We do that in the morning, right? ‘Hey, you guys go with this group today; you guys go with this group.’ We have a staff meeting every morning, full staff meeting every morning. We have an offensive staff meeting and a defensive staff meeting every morning, and we go over it there.

Eagles improve to 11-1: Comparing 2022 roster to 2017 Super Bowl team, position by position - CBS Sports

QB. 2017: Carson Wentz/Nick Foles. 2022: Jalen Hurts. Before going down with a torn ACL, Wentz was a legitimate MVP candidate, thriving as a play-extender. Foles, meanwhile, was a historic injury replacement, lacking Wentz’s athleticism but offering clutch downfield touch. And yet Hurts, remarkably, has been even better thus far, taking the best attributes from each predecessor’s game. One of the toughest, most reliable runners at the position, his leaps as a passer this year cannot be overstated; he’s dishing the ball efficiently and accurately at every level. Only Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has been a steadier example of playmaking poise. Edge: 2022.

Jalen Hurts’ big outing against the Titans should scare the rest of the NFC - SB Nation

Entering play on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles remained atop the NFC standings, with a 10-1 record. But there were still questions facing the team, on both sides of the football. Defensively, many wondered if Philadelphia would solidify their run defense, an issue that had hampered them in previous weeks. On the offensive side of the ball, the big question was their passing game. In the weeks leading up to this point, Philadelphia had crafted a diverse, and effective, running game. A run game that led to some historic outputs, as noted by our own JP Acosta last week when he broke down their run schemes after Philadelphia’s win over the Green Bay Packers. A mix of trap, zone, counter, and counter-bash concepts made the Eagles rushing attack extremely difficult to stop. Yet, there were concerns about the passing game. After all, in the three games prior to Sunday, Hurts had not cracked 200 yards passing in any of them, including their loss to the Washington Commanders. Was this an issue of Nick Siriani and Shane Steichen not trusting Hurts? Was there a problem with their passing game? Would this be an issue for the team down the stretch? Perhaps Sunday put those concerns to rest.

Cowboys vs. Colts: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 13 - Blogging The Boys

First Jourdan Lewis, now Anthony Brown. Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the Dallas Cowboys fear No. 3 has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. This would be the second season-ending injury the Cowboys secondary will have to overcome, and quite possibly the most difficult. As things stand right now, it looks as if Kelvin Joseph will get the first shot at starting opposite Trevon Diggs the remainder of the season, however, the Cowboys will no doubt do their due diligence to see if there is any outside help who can come in and hopefully stabilize the position moving forward.

Giants vs. Commanders flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 15 - Big Blue View

The critical Week 15 game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, which may ultimately determine which of the two teams reaches the NFC playoffs, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on Dec. 18. The game had been listed as a possibility for Saturday the 17th or Sunday the 18th all season. Adam Schefter has now reported that the Giants and Commanders will play in the Sunday night slot on NBC. The 7-4-1 Giants and 7-5-1 Commanders played to a 20-20 tie Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, with Washington one spot out of the playoff picture at No. 8. The 7-5 Seattle Seahawks currently hold the final playoff spot.

Ron Rivera Presser: Carson Wentz will backup Taylor Heinicke when he’s activated from IR - Hogs Haven

Carson Wentz had an illness this week, and missed some practices. When he is activated from IR(broken finger), he will be the #2 QB behind starter Taylor Heinicke. Rookie Sam Howell will go back to being inactive on game days. Heinicke has the coach’s and the team’s support, even though they had to settle a tie yesterday.

Saints fall in close game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are able to score two unanswered field goals, going up 16-3 in the fourth quarter. A defensive pass interference call on the Saints sets up the Buccaneers for a touchdown, making it a one possession game. The Saints go 3, giving the ball right back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Buccaneers score a game-tying touchdown, then hit the extra point for a 17-16 win.

Monday Football Monday #117: Kyle Posey on Rookie Brock Purdy or Baker Mayfield + Week 13 NFL Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

Niners Nation’s Kyle Posey share his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo being out for the season due to a broken foot and being replaced by Rookie Brock Purdy. Later in the show RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney run through all of Sunday’s NFL action.

