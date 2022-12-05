Monday Night Football: Saints vs. Buccaneers

The final game of Week 13 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6).

The Saints lead the all-time series between these NFC South teams, 39-22, and have won seven of their eight most recent meetings. They last played earlier this season, with the Bucs winning 20-10 in New Orleans. The last time they played in Tampa was December last year, when the Saints shut-out the Bucs, 9-0.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, December 5, 2022

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 85 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (TB)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

New Orleans Saints: +6.5 (+200)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -6.5 (-250)

Over/under: 41.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Saints: www.CanalStreetChronicles.com

Buccaneers: www.BucsNation.com

