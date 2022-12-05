Eagles-Titans snap counts: Heavy defensive line rotation proves productive

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- The Eagles pulled their starters with 9:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. They earned the right to get a break.
- DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown didn’t even play the whole game but combined for 13 receptions, 221, and three touchdowns. Not bad.
- Jack Stoll had a career game with three catches for 41 yards.
- Grant Calcaterra saw a career-high in snap count percentage. He logged his third catch of the season and just his second for positive yardage.
- Andre Dillard originally came in to play left guard when Landon Dickerson missed several snaps due to injury. Then he finished the game in garbage time.
- The Eagles continue to use Cam Jurgens as a blocking tight end in goal line packages. Only a matter of time before they actually throw to him, right?
- Gardner Minshew logged his first snaps since the Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Tyree Jackson continues to have a limited role as TE3.
DEFENSE
- Reed Blankenship played the entire game and played well.
- For the first time all year, Marcus Epps missed some defensive snaps. Of course, that was due to the Eagles pulling their starters.
- The Eagles’ defensive line was great in this one. They logged six sacks, four TFLs, and nine QB hits. The heavy rotation at defensive tackle is best for everyone involved. Case in point: Fletcher Cox is looking more impactful after an extended span of quiet games. Nice to be able to only have to play him 27 snaps. The Eagles can keep their defensive line fresh for the stretch run with a rotation like this.
- Kyzir White briefly missed some time due to injury, which allowed Nakobe Dean to get in the game with the starters. Dean then finished the game out with the backups.
- Zech McPhearson, not K’Von Wallace, was utilized as the third “safety” when the Eagles went with those looks.
- Nice to see Christian Elliss got to see some defensive playing time (albeit in garbage timte) after crushing it on special teams. He earned the right to play.
- Jordan Davis was clearly limited in his first game back from injury. The Eagles may have planned to ease him in all along.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Shaun Bradley suffered a hamstring injury at one point so we’ll see where he’s at this week. He was the only non-specialist to not log a snap on offense or defense.
- Rick Lovato notched his first solo tackle of the season. It was the 11th solo tackle of his 100-game career.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Robert Quinn, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, Josh Jobe
