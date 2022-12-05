Eagles rookie report card: Flashes from Nakobe Dean and Britain Covey

The Eagles took it to the Titans on Sunday, scoring 35 points in basically three quarters of football before putting in the backups. It was a very complete performance by the team, including a ton of big contributions by the Eagles rookies.

Jordan Davis: B

It is good to have Jordan Davis back in the lineup! Understandably, the Eagles did not give him a heavy dose of playing time as he eases back from an ankle injury. However, he made his presence known when he was on the field. He ate up blocks and helped the defenders around him limit a Titans running game that is normally potent. The Eagles slowing Derrick Henry and company early meant Philly’s offense could go up big early. Tennessee had to abandon the run much sooner in the game than they’re used to, meaning the Eagles did not need much of Jordan Davis in the second half. Can’t wait to see more of the big man next week!

Cam Jurgens: B+

We got to see more of Jurgens at tight end again today. The Eagles love using the athletic lineman out on the edge in red zone heavy packages. Later in the game, Jurgens came in and finished the game at center as many of the starters left. He looked really solid in mop-up duty.

Nakobe Dean: A-

Nakobe Dean made his first big splash of the game with an excellent special teams tackle early on. Then, when starters were getting pulled, Dean looked excellent playing through the fourth quarter. Notably, Dean had a great tackle for a loss where he immediately diagnosed a running play and blew through the gap to make a stop behind the line. While Dean will have a hard time playing over Kyzir White or TJ Edwards, he showed on Sunday that the Eagles are in very good hands whenever he steps onto the field.

Reed Blankenship: B

Reed Blankenship played a really solid game, which is all the Eagles needed from him. He did not have flashy plays like he did a week ago, but he didn’t blow any coverages and mostly played sound football. He has been a really pleasant surprise!

Britain Covey: B+

Britain Covey had not one, but two really solid returns against the Titans. They weren’t game breakers, but those are the important hidden yards that play a big role in wins like this. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come from Covey.