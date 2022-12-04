Jimmy Garoppolo injury impacts the NFC playoff picture

Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the rest of the 2022 NFL season after suffering a broken foot during the 49ers’ Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. This news comes straight from San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Really tough development for a San Fran team that’s currently riding a five-game win streak.

Jimmy G was only playing because Week 1 starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. And so the 49ers are now down to third-string quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy was the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s No. 262 out of 262 picks, giving him the “Mr. Irrelevant” title.

The 49ers also have Jacob Eason on their practice squad.

This news obviously has significant ramifications when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. There was an argument to be made the 49ers were the biggest postseason threat to the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, Kyle Shanahan did have his team in two of the last three NFC Championship Games.

Considering Jimmy G isn’t the straw that stirs the drink in San Francisco, it’s not like they’re instantly the worst team in the league without him. They still have an elite defense and some talented playmakers.

But one has to imagine their ceiling is only so high with Purdy under center. His numbers from limited playing time this season: 29/46 (63%), 276 yards (6.0 average), 2 TD, 2 INT, 76.0 passer rating.

The 49ers’ final five games:

They might be able to do enough to hold on for a playoff spot. But it’s hardly guaranteed, especially if they lose to fellow playoff spot competitors such as Seattle and Washington.

We’ll see how the 49ers can rally and exceed expectations moving forward. For now, it looks like the Super Bowl representative from the NFC is either going to be the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, or Minnesota Vikings. (And, really, probably one of those first two. And actually just the first team.)

The 49ers no long appear to be in that mix.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

1 - Philadelphia Eagles: 11-1

2 - Minnesota Vikings: 10-2

3 - San Francisco 49ers: 8-4

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-6

5 - Dallas Cowboys: 8-3

6 - New York Giants: 7-4-1

7 - Seattle Seahawks: 7-5

...

On the outside looking in:

8 - Washington Commanders: 7-5-1

9 - Detroit Lions: 5-7