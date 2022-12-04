Eagles turn in statement win over the Titans

Ask and you shall receive.

Going into this game we all hoped that A.J. Brown would show out and get his revenge game against his former team. Guess what? He delivered. In the Eagles dominant win against the Titans, Brown finished with 8 receptions for 119 yards and 2 TDs.

Yeah, the Eagles started off sloppy committing nine penalties in the first half alone but the good outweighed the bad in this game.

Jalen Hurts was also sensational, finishing 29-for-39 with 380 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 130.3 QBR. He also added 12 yards rushing with another TD on the ground.

The Eagles run defense held Derrick Henry to just 21 yards on 7 carries in the first half and Eagles defense had 6 sacks.

The Eagles special teams unit had one of their stronger performances that we’ve seen this season. and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both had over 100 receiving yards today.

