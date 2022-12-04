Sunday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Colts

The NFL’s Week 13 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3).

The Cowboys lead the short all-time series between these teams, 10-6, and have won three of their four most recent meetings. They last face each other back in December 2018, when the Colts shut out the Cowboys 23-0 in Indianapolis. They haven’t played each other in Texas since 2014, when the Cowboys won handedly, 42-7.

If you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG explains in the Week 13 rooting guide (as if it wasn’t already obvious!):

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Eagles probably can’t count on the Colts beating the Cowboys and giving Philly more cushion atop the division. But you’ve gotta root for Jeff Saturday anyway. Would be fun if Nick Foles was starting for Indy in this one. Root for the Colts.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (IND), 85 (DAL), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (IND), 225 (DAL)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Cowboys are favorites on the road Sunday night.

Indianapolis Colts: +10.5 (+410)

Dallas Cowboys: -10.5 (-520)

Over/under: 44.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Colts: www.StampedeBlue.com

Cowboys: www.BloggingTheBoys.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!