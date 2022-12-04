 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Eagles are 11-1!

Filed under:

Eagles vs. Titans fourth quarter score updates

After the third quarter, the Eagles lead the Titans by a score of 28 to 10.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2022 Week 13 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans game. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for BGN’s postgame coverage.

TWITTER UPDATES

In This Stream

NFL Week 13 2022: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans

View all 22 stories

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation