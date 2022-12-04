 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles vs. Titans: First quarter score updates

Here we go.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Birds are entering this game as 4.5-point favorites after originally opening as 6.5-point favorites. The line for this game shifted down to four points on Saturday evening but bounced back up.

A win for the Eagles would be pretty big. Advancing to 11-1 and maintaining their lead on the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture is important. Beating a tough Titans team would also be encouraging for the overall outlook. Oh, and the Birds are about to embark on a three-game road trip. They won’t be back at The Linc until January 1, 2023.

The Eagles must stop Derrick Henry today. A good way to do that would be to get A.J. Brown going and establish a lead. We’ll see if the Birds can get it done.

