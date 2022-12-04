Eagles-Titans inactives: Jordan Davis is officially back

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Robert Quinn, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, and Josh Jobe.

Quinn was surprisingly ruled out on Friday’s final injury report due to a knee issue. You probably won’t notice him not playing since he’s yet to make much of an impact since the Eagles traded for him.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ruled out on Friday and then placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Undrafted rookie free agent Reed Blankenship will start in his place at safety.

Jordan Davis is back for his first game since October 30. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles handle their defensive line rotation upon his return. One would expect a relatively heavy rotation.

Christian Elliss is active for the first time this season after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. The Eagles are hoping his presence helps improve the kickoff coverage unit.

Book, Sermon, Opeta, Sills, and Jobe are healthy scratches.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

DE Robert Quinn - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Ninth offensive lineman.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

CB Josh Jobe - Fifth cornerback.

Tennessee Titans Inactive List

The Titans ruled out sack leader Denico Autry, nickel cornerback Elijah Molden, and blocking receiver Cody Hollister on Friday.

Titans kick returner Hassan Haskins is out after being ruled questionable to play.

Jeffery Simmons is ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play.

DE Denico Autry

CB Elijah Molden

WR Cody Hollister

RB Hassan Haskins

DE Sam Okuayinonu

OG Jordan Roos

DT Naquan Jones