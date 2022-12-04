Eagles vs. Titans Week 13 game preview and predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles were such a good vibes team dating back to the offseason that it was weird when things went south for a little bit there.

But I’m here to tell you the vibes are back. Count me among those who believe the Birds are trending in the right direction. Per the latest SB Nation Reacts polling data:

Everyone is expecting today’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans to be tough. And there’s ample reason to believe that’ll be the case.

But the Titans are no juggernaut. At their best, the Eagles are. I think some might be discounting the possibility that the home team wins with relative ease.

That’s not to say it’ll be a blowout. The Titans’ defense is probably too good for that to happen. But the Eagles should be able to control the game.

Much has been made about Tennessee’s run defense but a strong unit like that hasn’t stopped the Birds from imposing their will in the past. Just look at their big days on the ground against Jacksonville earlier this year and New Orleans the past two seasons.

Jalen Hurts’ mobility should challenge the Titans’ defensive strength. And some seem to be forgetting that he’s quite capable of doing damage through the air as well. One would expect this to be a big day for one Arthur Juan Brown going up against his former team.

A.J. Brown has tried to downplay this matchup as just another game but his true feelings about the Titans have previously been revealed on social media. I mean, he was clowning on the Titans’ passing attack as recently as their November 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts should be looking to get the ball to Brown early and often. The Titans are more dangerous if they’re controlling the game and able to stay in a favorable game script. They’re less formidable if they’re playing from behind. A good way to stop Derrick Henry is to put the Titans in a spot where running the ball doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Let’s see if the Eagles can pick up a win over their toughest opponent on paper in some time.

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.