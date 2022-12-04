Eagles News: Significant line movement in Philadelphia’s Week 13 matchup

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Line movement: Titans getting some support ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Eagles - Music City Miracles

As we continue to work toward Sunday’s big Eagles-Titans game, we’re seeing some pretty good sized line movement in this matchup. The Titans, coming off of a loss to the Bengals, were installed as a 6.5 point underdog on Sunday night. Today, per DraftKings Sportsbook, that number has come down to +4.5. That’s a pretty dramatic move for an NFL line, with the road Titans getting some serious love from the professionals. This coming as the Titans are still dealing with some key injuries, most notably with defensive linemen Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons. [BLG Note: The line is actually down to Titans +4 on DraftKings Sportsbook.]

Mike Vrabel is running Derrick Henry into the ground - BGN

You know how the Eagles have been criticized for not beating anyone? The Titans have an even bigger lead in their division and their resume is paper thin. Their seven wins this season have been against the Colts twice, the Raiders, the Commanders with Carson Wentz, the Texans, the Broncos, and the Packers. And all of them were by 10 points or less. And yet this is probably the second toughest team the Eagles will face this season? Not because they’re that good, but because of the clash of styles. The Eagles run defense is going up against a not so modern version of smashmouth football. If you like watching teams run the ball, and you should, running the ball is fun, this is a game for you. Only five teams have run on over half of their plays: the Bears, Falcons, Eagles, Titans, and Giants.

Above the Nest with Raichele #67: Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Eagles run defense needs to stop Derrick Henry + Injury Reports - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette reflects on the highs and lows from the Eagles win against the Packers, looks ahead to the Eagles matchup against the Titans on Sunday and runs through each team’s injury reports.

Titans Talk - Iggles Blitz

The flip side of Tennessee playing such good defense is that they struggle on offense. They are 26th in points and 29th in yards. Their offense is 19th in DVOA. They had a rookie QB start two games and that certainly hurt their numbers. With veteran Ryan Tannehill, they are mediocre. This is one of the few teams in the league where the most important player is the RB. Derrick Henry is a beast. He’s one of my favorite players in the league. Henry isn’t just good, he’s special. He’s one of those guys you’ll tell your kids you saw play. He’s so big, strong and physical. What makes him special is that he also has more wiggle than people expect and if he gets into space, he’s got the speed to take it all the way. Henry is second in the league in rushing (behind Josh Jacobs, who is having an amazing year). But Henry has been slowed in the past three games. vs DEN – 19 for 53, vs GB – 28 for 87, vs CIN – 17 for 38. Wow. And remember the Packers run defense had no answer for the Eagles last week. The fact they held Henry to 87 yards is crazy. Seems like teams have been winning the line of scrimmage and just not giving Henry any room to run.

Eagles Q&A: Cam Jurgens’ other dream job - NBCSP

Each week during the 2022 season, we’re going through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guides and they serve as a good way to meet the player behind the helmet. This week, we chatted with rookie center Cam Jurgens, whose dream job outside playing football would be: “Probably a NASCAR driver, especially when I was a little kid.” Me: Was NASCAR a big deal in your family growing up? Jurgens: I think that was probably when I was a little kid. I probably thought it would be fun to be an NFL player or a NASCAR driver.

NFL Week 13 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN

What to watch for: The Eagles rush defense has allowed 525 yards (131.5 per game) over the past four games, which ranks 23rd over that span. Now it will face its stiffest test in Derrick Henry, who ranks second in rushing yards (1,048). Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis (high ankle sprain) is eligible to come off injured reserve this week. His presence would certainly help a Philadelphia defense adjust to life without safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, out with a lacerated kidney.

Spadaro: 6 storylines to follow Sunday vs. Titans - PE.com

2. Third Down Is Where It’s At For This Game. Philadelphia’s offense ranks third in the NFL on third down, converting 47.2 percent of the time. Tennessee’s defense is ranked first in the league, allowing a paltry 30.7 percent conversion rate. Something has to give here, right? It’s critical that the Eagles keep their negative plays to a minimum so that the offense can operate with as many third-and-manageable situations as possible. Loving that quarterback sneak on short-yardage situations? We all do. It’s going to be interesting to see how it works against the Titans. On the other side of the equation, Tennessee’s offense converts third downs just 37 percent of the time to rank 27th in the league and the Eagles’ defense ranks 15th, allowing a tick over 39 percent conversions. As always, this is a critical part of the game.

Cowboys stock up and stock down heading into Week 13 - Blogging The Boys

For as talented as this current Cowboys team is, it shares a common thread with last year’s 12-5 squad, and that is penalties. On the bright side, the Cowboys went down from 7.8 penalties a game in 2021, to 7.5 a game in 2022 thus far. Regardless of the ever-so-slight improvement, Dallas currently is the second most penalized team in the league. In the last three games alone, the Cowboys have been penalized 9.3 times per game which ranks as the most in the league. Just this past game alone, America’s Team was penalized 13 times, and that was head and shoulders above the rest of the NFL in Week 12. The next highest amount of penalties this past week were nine which were called on two teams, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Tampa Buccaneers. If the Cowboys want to make a deep run in this year’s playoffs, then they need to clean things up. The players and coaching staff both need to get it together and right this ship. From a player’s perspective, there is no excuse for all the mental errors. The mental errors also fall into the coaching staff’s lap as well. As the legendary coach of the New England Patriots Bill Belichick always preaches, “do your job”. That sort of mentality obviously has worked for coach Belichick, considering he has six rings to his credit. In order for the Cowboys to take things to the next level, which is the championship level, then they need to clean up the penalties. As a reminder, the total amount of penalties committed by the Cowboys in the Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers last year was 14. At the end of the day, talent can only take a team so far, and in order for this talented roster to win it all they’ll need to clean things up. If they don’t, then a repeat of 2021 is upon us.

Washington Injury Update: Chase Young is considered a long shot to play vs Giants - Hogs Haven

If Young is ruled out tomorrow morning, he will be missing his 13th game this season, and his 21st since tearing his ACL on 11/14/21. Washington finally gets their bye in Week 14 which gives Young another two weeks to practice and get ready to play the Giants at FedEx Field. Rivera said that Young would likely be on a snap count when he plays, and it would likely be 12-16 snaps. Washington defense has improved since the start of the season, and is a big reason they have won 6 of their last 7 games, and are currently the 7th seed in the NFC playoff picture. Young’s return as a situational pass rusher could give them a big boost when he is healthy.

Building a championship Giants roster: What to do at quarterback - Big Blue View

Like Jones? Here’s a statistic to support your case: Jones is the 11th-ranked QB in the NFL this season in expected points added (EPA), considered the gold standard for isolating a QB’s contribution to team success these days. [...] Don’t like Jones? Here’s a statistic for you. Jones is tied for 19th, i.e., below average, in the traditional NFL passer rating metric, which is based on measures such as yards, completion percentage, touchdown passes, and interceptions:

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022 - SB Nation

This week is another tough one to predict. We have a match with truly even odds between the Lions and Jaguars that is a total tossup, but one of the most fascinating games might be Jets vs. Vikings. Here we have one of the NFL’s best defensive teams with an elite rookie cornerback in Sauce Gardner facing off against Justin Jefferson and the Vikings passing offense. It Mike White can continue to play well on offense this might be another really close game. Let’s see who we’re all taking this week.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio