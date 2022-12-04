NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 13 Games

Before the thirteenth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 13 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 85-87-8. That’s behind the BGN Community, which is 87-85-8.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring me, RJ Ochoa, and Rob “Stats” Guerrera.

NEW YORK JETS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-3): The Vikings rank 22nd in DVOA and 13th in point differential. The Jets rank 9th in DVOA and 8th in those categories, respectively. Sauce Gardner shuts down Justin Jefferson to give the Jets a big win in Minny. PICK: Jets +3

TENNESSEE TITANS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-4): This line opened with the Eagles as 6.5-point favorites. The points are understandably tempting considering how the Titans typically don’t allow a lot of scoring. Even if they lose, it’s probably going to be close. But I think we might be at the point where Tennessee is getting a little too much credit. Go look at their schedule and tell me their best win of the season. The Eagles have been able to have success against top-ranked run defenses in the past (see matchups against New Orleans and Jacksonville). The Birds fly high as A.J. Brown gets his revenge game. PICK: Eagles -4

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (-2) at NEW YORK GIANTS: This is my Lock Of The Week game for this week’s podcast. The Commanders have an identity. They play ball control offense and rely on a stout defense. The Giants had an identity earlier this season and it involved relying heavily on Saquon Barkley. He has not been very effective recently, however. The Commanders are capable of stopping the run so he doesn’t seem primed to turn things around. PICK: Commanders -2

CLEVELAND BROWNS (-8) at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Texans were down 30 to 0 at one point last week. They’re the worst team in the league. They’ve got nothing going for them. It would be great to see them beat Deshaun Watson but it probably won’t happen. PICK: Browns -8

DENVER BRONCOS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-9.5): The Broncos’ vibes are so tremendously bad that it’s impossible to bet on them. 9.5 is a lot of points for this Ravens offense but, again, I just don’t know how you can possibly feel good about betting on the Broncos. You can live with yourself if they find a way to cover in an inevitable loss. PICK: Ravens -9.5

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at DETROIT LIONS (-1): The return of Jameson Williams is pretty intriguing. He could make a big impact from the jump. But I’ll lean with Doug Pederson over Dan Campbell. I’ll also take Trevor Lawrence over Jared Goff. PICK: Jaguars +1

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-4.5) at CHICAGO BEARS: Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears, as we all know. But he’s dealing with a broken thumb and an injured ribs. And we know Green Bay’s defense is susceptible to the run. Justin Fields runs for a bunch of yards in a game that ends up being decided with an overtime field goal. PICK: Bears +4.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-1): How can you bet on the Falcons without feeling like a fool? Exactly no one can be surprised when they blow it. By contrast, the Steelers are much more stable. PICK: Steelers +1

MIAMI DOLPHINS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-4.5): It’s tempting to take the points because that’s a lot to be giving to a team that can seemingly score at all. But the line might be trying to tell you not to bet against the 49ers’ stout defense. I don’t know. I’m ready to ride with Miami in this one. The 49ers’ defense certainly did not look great against KC’s offense. The Dolphins aren’t going to get shut down. PICK: Dolphins +4.5

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams are trash and Sean McVay isn’t getting enough heat for such a pathetic Super Bowl defense season. PICK: Seahawks -7

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-2.5) at CINCINNATI BENGALS: Joe Burrow is getting Ja’Marr Chase back and that makes a big difference. It feels like Cincy is surging as they try to take the AFC North away from Baltimore. No revenge game for KC. PICK: Bengals +2.5

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-2.5): Given the volatility of these teams, this isn’t a game I would feel great betting on. But I’ll take the points here as a Justin Herbert believer and Josh McDaniels skeptic. PICK: Chargers +2.5

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-10.5): The Cowboys are definitely winning this game but the Colts’ defense might be able to prevent Dallas from covering the spread. PICK: Colts +10.5

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-3.5): I have a bad feeling the Saints are going to win this game because they really need to have it. If they win, they’re still alive in the playoff picture by nature of the NFC South being so bad. At the very least, New Orleans is going to make it close. Their season is on the line. And the Bucs are not playing good ball. PICK: Saints +3.5