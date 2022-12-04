Eagles vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) are back at home for the second game in a row on Sunday, and will host the Tennessee Titans (7-4).

To say the Eagles offense relied on the run game last week against the Packers would be a massive understatement. Franchise and league records were set across the board — from Jalen Hurts’ 150-plus rushing yards, to the offense rushing for 363 yards total. Hopefully they’ll have a little more help this week in the passing game, though, with A.J. Brown back to healthy after dealing with a significant stomach bug — the wide receiver said he lost seven pounds and popped a blood vessel in his eye from throwing up.

The offense will certainly have to find some answers for a dominant Titans’ defense, but one of the bigger concerns will be the Eagles’ defense stopping RB Derrick Henry. The running back is a complete force that absolutely trucks over defenses at his will. The Eagles’ run defense has also struggled the past few weeks with Jordan Davis out of the mix. BUT, Davis was activated on Saturday and will be able to play and hopefully fill a massive hole. Philly has also added veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, so they’ll have plenty of bodies to rotate and keep fresh — which they’ll need to stop Henry.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tim Rinaldi (field reporters)

Referee: Adrian Hill (Eagles are 8-8 in 16 games as field judge, side judge, and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 133 (TEN), 82 (PHI) | XM: 382 (TEN), 227 (PHI)

TV Coverage Map

The areas in DARK BLUE will get the Eagles vs. Titans game on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are favorites at home against the Titans.

Tennessee Titans: +4.5 (+175)

Philadelphia Eagles: -4.5 (-205)

Over/under: 44

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the short all-time series between these teams, 7-5, but the Titans have won five of the six most recent meetings. They last faced off in September 2018, with the Eagles losing in Tennessee in overtime, 26-23. The last time they played each other in Philly, was in 2014, with the Eagles trouncing the Titans, 43-24.

