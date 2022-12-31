Eagles announce one practice squad elevation ahead of Saints game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced one roster move ahead of their Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints. An overview:

The Eagles temporarily elevated P Brett Kern from the practice squad.

BRETT KERN

This is the third week in a row that the Eagles are elevating Kern to be their punter since Arryn Siposs is on injured reserve. In order to avoid exposing Kern to the waiver process moving forward, they’ll have to open a roster spot for him.

Kern has only punted twice with the Eagles thus far. His two attempts in a windy and cold game against the Chicago Bears went for 90 yards.

AVONTE MADDOX

The Eagles notably did NOT place Maddox on injured reserve. If they did, he would have had to miss four games before being eligible to return. That would’ve made him able to play only in the Super Bowl. By not placing Maddox on IR, the Eagles may have hope that Maddox can return for the NFC Championship Game.