Eagles rookie storylines entering the Saints game

The Eagles have two games left in the regular season, needing one win to lock up the top seed in the NFC and securing home field advantage through the playoffs. This week’s game against the Saints is doubly important because a win would also improve the position of the Saints’ first-round pick owned by Philadelphia in the 2023 NFL Draft. For this game, Eagles rookies won’t be heavily relied upon but they will still have some role to play.

How much Jordan Davis do we see?

Jordan Davis is important to the Eagles defense but bad injury luck has kept his playing time low in the latter half of the season. After a concussion against Dallas on Sunday, Davis is expected to play but the question is how many snaps he sees. The Eagles have great defensive line depth, especially on the interior, so they can continue to keep Davis fresh with a relatively low snap count.

Can Reed Blankenship have a bounce-back game?

Reed Blankenship struggled mightily against the Cowboys on Saturday, a deviation from his otherwise impressive play this season. The Saints are a far less explosive offense than the Cowboys, but still have weapons such as Chris Olave (questionable to play) and Alvin Karama that can score at any moment. Blankenship needs to play a solid game to keep the Saints at bay.