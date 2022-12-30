Eagles should look to attack the weak point of the Saints’ secondary

If New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore can’t play on Sunday, the Eagles will certainly have a matchup advantage with their wide receivers against the opposing cornerbacks.

On Thursday, Lattimore was listed as a limited participant in practice with an abdomen injury.

If Lattimore can’t play then that leaves a cornerback room that consists of Bradley Roby, Paulson Adebo and rookie Alontae Taylor.

On BGN Radio Episode 300 (!), Jimmy Kempski talked about just how concerned he would be with the cornerback room if he were the Saints.

“According to Pro Football Reference, opposing offenses have completed 45-of-67 passes for 561 yards (8.4 yards per attempt), five touchdowns, zero interceptions versus Adebo for a passer rating of 117.8.”

If the Eagles continue to pick on Paulson Adebo and the rookie like other opposing offenses have done so far this year it will be a tough task to stop Eagles star wide receiver duo DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have been on fire this season, they are the first 1,000+ yard receiving duo in franchise history.

Against the Cowboys Smith had his second straight 100-yard game and surpassed 1,000 yards in his second season. Brown also recorded his second 100-yard game in a row.I don’t see these guys slowing down anytime soon.

Good luck trying to stop them, Saints.

