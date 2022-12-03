NFL Week 13 2022: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tennessee Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing their toughest test (on paper, at least) in some time with the Tennessee Titans coming to Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 13 matchup.

Many expect this game to be a dogfight. The Titans are a tough group that befits the identity of a team coached by a former NFL linebacker in Mike Vrabel.

Tennessee’s defense will be looking to shut down an Eagles rushing attack that turned in an historic performance on the ground last week. That may prove easier said than done considering how Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, and Philly’s offensive line have had success against top run-stopping units in the past.

The Titans pose their own threat when it comes to running the ball. Derrick Henry has not played his best football lately but he’s still very much going to be a challenge for Philly’s vulnerable run defense.

All told, it should be a hard-fought battle. The Eagles need to be up for it in order to advance to 11-1.

