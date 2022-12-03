Eagles-Titans prop bets

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com.

Eagles game props

AJ Brown +130 anytime touchdown

Derrick Henry -130 anytime touchdown

Jake Elliott over for field goals

What is the line telling you: With the Titans coming to town, you know the Eagles will be targeting A.J. Brown inside the red zone. It’s why we like Brown plus-130 anytime touchdown. The Eagles have struggled stopping the run over the last three weeks against the Commanders, Colts, Packers and now have to try and stop Derrick Henry. It’s why we like Henry minus-130 anytime touchdown. With the Titans ranking second in opponent yards per rush attempt and seventh in opponent red zone defense, the Eagles could be kicking more field goals than usual this week. It’s why we like Jake Elliott over for field goals.

