Eagles rookie storylines entering the Titans game

The Eagles are going for their 11th win of the season against Mike Vrabel’s Titans on Sunday. The Titans are forever a feisty team and will, no doubt, give them Eagles some fight on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia can win with a balanced effort from their offense and defense, but here are some ways their rookies can also contribute.

How much of Jordan Davis do we see on Sunday?

The Eagles opened the practice window for their first round pick earlier this week and Jordan Davis could potentially play against Tennessee. The Eagles will need all the help they can get against a potent Titans run game and Jordan Davis would certainly be welcomed reinforcements. However, with the newly situated Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh additions, the Eagles don’t need to rush Davis back into a high snap count. So it might just be a matter of seeing how much impact Davis can make in limited opportunities.

How can Reed Blankenship follow up his brilliant debut?

Reed Blankenship had an awesome debut against the Packers after CJ Gardner Johnson went down with an injury. The rookie safety flew around all night, making big tackles and a critical interception of Aaron Rodgers. The Titans offense will demand a lot of support in the run game, so Blankenship can keep attacking downhill and playing to his strengths. Hopefully he can keep his strong play up.

Are we getting any more big Jurgens Packages?

Cam Jurgens was used sparingly but effectively against the Packers as an extra lineman. His athleticism and toughness make a big difference in heavy packages and he makes a much more positive impact than some of the tight ends as a blocker on the edge. It is a fun little wrinkle in the offense and I hope we see more of it on Sunday.