Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts returns to practice ... in a limited capacity

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The big news is that Jalen Hurts was upgraded from being listed under Did Not Participate for Wednesday’s walkthrough to being limited on Thursday.

This is the first time Hurts has practiced in some capacity since he suffered his shoulder injury on December 18.

Hurts was seen throwing during the brief media-attended portion of practice but he notably did not take part in a ball security drill.

Interest development. It’s probably hard for the Eagles to keep Hurts off the field, especially when clinching the No. 1 seed is on the line. But if Hurts can’t fully practice right now, he probably shouldn’t be playing. Gardner Minshew should be trusted to be able to beat the Saints.

Even if Hurts doesn’t play, his practice participation seems like an encouraging sign moving forward. It’s not like he’s totally on the shelf until the preparation for the Eagles’ first playoff game.

The other big news is that Miles Sanders returned to practice after being listed under DNP on Wednesday. He was limited.

Two of Sanders’ top 12 games in terms of total rushing yards have come against the Saints. His 30 carries against New Orleans have gone for 209 yards (6.97 average) and two touchdowns. So, it would be nice for the Birds to have him available. The guess here is that he’ll play.

Three players DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: Linval Joseph, Lane Johnson, and Avonte Maddox.

Joseph was out due to illness; he should be fine for Sunday. Johnson is out until the Eagles’ first playoff game. Maddox is “out indefinitely.”

In addition to Hurts and Sanders, one player was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION for not just rest reasons: A.J. Brown.

Brown was listed as limited on Wednesday before being limited again on Thursday. Of course, the “rest/knee” designation next to his name indicates he’s not doing too bad. He should be able to play.

Jordan Davis was upgraded to FULL PARTICIPATION after being limited on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ rookie first-round pick will play against the Saints after getting banged up in the Cowboys game. Good news.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is not on track to play this week.

The Eagles notably did not activate his practice window on Wednesday. They wouldn’t have him also miss Thursday and then play on Sunday. The team is likely hoping to save CJGJ for the playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Linval Joseph (illness)

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest/knee)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Jordan Davis (concussion)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Alvin Kamara did not practice for the second day in a row. Perhaps he might not play? Tough to tell with him still being listed as DNP in part due to personal reasons.

Starting safety Marcus Maye and starting left guard Andrus Peat missed practice again. They’re on track to miss Sunday’s game. Former Eagles blocker Josh Andrews might be starting for New Orleans at left guard. Yikes!

Saints starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was upgraded to limited. Illness will not prevent him from playing.

The rest of the Saints’ injury report is unchanged from Wednesday’s version. Marshon Lattimore and Chris Olave are key names to watch when it comes to the final injury report that will be issued on Friday. It seems like they’re on track to being ruled questionable to play.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal reasons)

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

OG Andrus Peat (ankle)

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Justin Evans (shoulder)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)

LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Kaden Elliss (hand)