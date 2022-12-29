NFL Draft prospects to watch: December 29 bowl games

Another day of Bowl Season! Despite some players sitting out and getting an early start on NFL Draft preparation, there is still plenty of future pro-talent out on every field. Here are some names to watch. (All listed times are EST.)

Pinstripe Bowl, 2 PM on ESPN

Mohamed Ibrahim, Running Back, Minnesota: Mohamed “Mo” Ibrahim has been a staple in the Gophers offense his whole career. When healthy, Ibrahim is one of the most consistent power backs in all of college football. He blends great vision with a powerful, hard running style which makes him extremely hard to tackle at first. Ibrahim will be going out with a bang against a short-handed Syracuse defense. He should have a good game.

Cheez-It Bowl, 5:30 PM on ESPN

Marvin Mims Jr, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma: Marvin Mims has been a must-watch talent since arriving in Norman, but it took until this year for him to break the 1,000 yard receiving mark. Mims has great deep speed and ball skills, making a unique weapon in the Sooners offense. It is unclear if he will go pro after this season, but he certainly has the talent to draw NFL attention.

Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver, FSU: Johnny Wilson is bound to draw looks from the NFL. He is a 6’5”, 230 pound power forward playing wide receiver. He has a rare physical profile that NFL offenses would love to develop. Wilson has been up and down during his breakout season in Tallahassee, but his upside is clear. Expect him to see the ball a lot against Oklahoma.

Jared Verse, Edge, FSU: Jared Verse is a fringe first round talent and is looking to make a statement in his final game with the Noles. Verse is a supremely talented pass rusher with NFL athleticism and a high motor to boot. It should be fun to watch him put an exclamation point on his time at FSU.

Alamo Bowl, 9 PM on ESPN

Jaylan Ford, Linebacker, Texas: With so many of Texas’ best prospects sitting, all eyes are on Jaylan Ford. Ford is a smaller, but very fast piece in the Texas defense. He flashes big time in coverage and as a blitzer, with a knack for big plays. He has plenty of room to grow as a more consistent defender, but talent is no issue. He will have a chance to leave a great impression against a very explosive Washington offense.

Jeremiah Martin, Edge, Washington: Washington is a very young team, so a lot of their best players are returning for the 2023 season. Among their outgoing talent is Jeremiah Martin, who had a huge season for the Huskies this year. Martin broke out as their best defender, demanding constant attention as a pass rusher but still racking up sacks every week. The defense overall is very green and gave up a lot of yardage, so Martin will be key in slowing a talented Texas offense.