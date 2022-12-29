Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Titans

Week 17 will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) on the road against the Tennessee Titans (7-8).

The Eagles will be rooting for the Cowboys to lose (or tie) because that result means Philly will officially clinch the NFC East tonight. Of course, a Titans loss seems unlikely with Tennessee resting starters (such as Derrick Henry) ahead of a much more meaningful Week 18 matchup against Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars ahead.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT

The Cowboys have a one-game lead over the Titans in the all-time series between the teams, 8-7, but Tennessee has won two of their three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2018 with the Cowboys losing at home, 14-28. The last time they played each other in Tennessee, however, the Titans lost, 10-26.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DAL), 83 (TEN), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DAL), 225 (TEN)

Online Streaming

Dallas Cowboys: -13 (-660)

Tennessee Titans: +13 (+490)

Over/Under: 40

BLG pick: Cowboys -13

