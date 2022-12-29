Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Titans

Week 17 will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) on the road against the Tennessee Titans (7-8).
The Eagles will be rooting for the Cowboys to lose (or tie) because that result means Philly will officially clinch the NFC East tonight. Of course, a Titans loss seems unlikely with Tennessee resting starters (such as Derrick Henry) ahead of a much more meaningful Week 18 matchup against Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars ahead.
HISTORICAL CONTEXT
The Cowboys have a one-game lead over the Titans in the all-time series between the teams, 8-7, but Tennessee has won two of their three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2018 with the Cowboys losing at home, 14-28. The last time they played each other in Tennessee, however, the Titans lost, 10-26.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DAL), 83 (TEN), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DAL), 225 (TEN)
Online Streaming
Odds
Dallas Cowboys: -13 (-660)
Tennessee Titans: +13 (+490)
Over/Under: 40
BLG pick: Cowboys -13
SB Nation Blogs
Cowboys: www.BloggingTheBoys.com
Titans: www.MusicCityMiracles.com
Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.
