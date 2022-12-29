NFL Week 17 Game Picks

Our Week 17 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 16, I’m still on top ... but my five-game lead over second place has shrunk. Ben Natan might be able to overtake me as the regular season champion. The BGN Community is now tied for third place after previously being tied for fourth.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is predicting the Birds to beat the New Orleans Saints and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
BGN Community Week 16 record: 10-6
BGN Community record: 141-97-2
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
64%
Cowboys
-
35%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
27%
Cardinals
-
72%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
40%
Panthers
-
59%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
6%
Bears
-
93%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
29%
Browns
-
71%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
5%
Broncos
-
94%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
8%
Colts
-
91%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
92%
Jaguars
-
7%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
40%
Dolphins
-
59%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
10%
Saints
-
89%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
41%
Jets
-
58%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
94%
49ers
-
5%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
12%
Rams
-
87%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
37%
Vikings
-
62%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
39%
Steelers
-
60%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 17?
-
54%
Bills
-
45%
Bengals
