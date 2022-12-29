NFL Week 17 Game Picks

Our Week 17 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 16, I’m still on top ... but my five-game lead over second place has shrunk. Ben Natan might be able to overtake me as the regular season champion. The BGN Community is now tied for third place after previously being tied for fourth.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is predicting the Birds to beat the New Orleans Saints and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

BGN Community Week 16 record: 10-6

BGN Community record: 141-97-2

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Cowboys

Titans vote view results 64% Cowboys (71 votes)

35% Titans (39 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Cardinals

Falcons vote view results 27% Cardinals (30 votes)

72% Falcons (81 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Panthers

Buccaneers vote view results 40% Panthers (41 votes)

59% Buccaneers (60 votes) 101 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Bears

Lions vote view results 6% Bears (6 votes)

93% Lions (91 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Browns

Commanders vote view results 29% Browns (29 votes)

71% Commanders (71 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Broncos

Chiefs vote view results 5% Broncos (5 votes)

94% Chiefs (89 votes) 94 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Colts

Giants vote view results 8% Colts (8 votes)

91% Giants (86 votes) 94 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Jaguars

Texans vote view results 92% Jaguars (91 votes)

7% Texans (7 votes) 98 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Dolphins

Patriots vote view results 40% Dolphins (39 votes)

59% Patriots (57 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Saints

Eagles vote view results 10% Saints (11 votes)

89% Eagles (92 votes) 103 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Jets

Seahawks vote view results 41% Jets (37 votes)

58% Seahawks (52 votes) 89 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? 49ers

Raiders vote view results 94% 49ers (83 votes)

5% Raiders (5 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Rams

Chargers vote view results 12% Rams (11 votes)

87% Chargers (76 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Vikings

Packers vote view results 37% Vikings (33 votes)

62% Packers (56 votes) 89 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 17? Steelers

Ravens vote view results 39% Steelers (33 votes)

60% Ravens (50 votes) 83 votes total Vote Now