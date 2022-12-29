Eagles News: CJGJ not ready to return?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles don’t open practice window for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - NBCSP

With all previous players coming off IR, the Eagles opened their practice window before the Wednesday practice the week they returned to action. By not opening CJGJ’s practice window, it remains unclear when he’ll be able to return. The Eagles finish the regular season against the Saints and Giants and would open the postseason the weekend of Jan. 14-16 if they are a wild-card team or Jan. 21-22 if they get the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It is still conceivable – but not at all likely – they could open his practice window later this week and still get him back for the Saints game.

Eagles Defense All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the loss to the Cowboys - BGN

Right, let’s get into the 3rd and 30. Both of these things can be true. 1) This is bad execution. 2) This is a bad call from Gannon. The Eagles are rotating coverage post-snap to try and disguise the Tampa 2 look they are playing. This means a backup nickel cornerback, Josiah Scott, has to run back to the deep safety position and he doesn’t get his head around in time to stop the vertical shot. If he does his job, he probably breaks up this play. But, this is a bad example of Gannon trying to outsmart himself. It is 3rd and 30. You don’t need late safety rotation. You don’t need to play Tampa 2 and ask your backup slot cornerback to run backward. Just play prevent defense. It’s 3rd and 30! This can’t happen. It’s inexcusable and it cost the Eagles the game. Lastly, this is a hell of a throw and catch too. Nothing went for the Eagles’ defense in this game.

The EPA Podcast #10: Shane Steichen is getting a head coaching gig, Injury Concerns + Eagles-Saints Preview - BGN Radio

Shane Haff is joined by special guest Jonny Page to put a bow on the Eagles loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Eve. The guys also express their injury concerns and look ahead to the Eagles Week 17 matchup against the Saints.

Predicting the 2022 NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes is still in the driver’s seat - PFF

Due to his unfortunate injury, it looks like Jalen Hurts is almost out of the race. He was always trailing Mahomes in efficiency stats, but now he will also finish the season with a significant gap in volume stats. His path to the prize is Mahomes struggling in the next two games and the Bills-Bengals game next Monday being a low-score game with either defense clinching the win.

NFL Week 17 pick against the spread: Vic Tafur’s predictions - The Athletic

It doesn’t look like Jalen Hurts will be back and it doesn’t matter. Gardner Minshew was fine last week in a close loss to the Cowboys, and the Saints are worse and have a banged-up secondary. Minshew might get pressured more than you think because of the absence of Lane Johnson (who will be back for the playoffs). The Eagles’ splits with and without Johnson last season (where it would have ranked across the entire 2021 season in parentheses): With: 34 percent pressure rate allowed (16), 2.43 yards before contact per carry (1). Without: 46.7 percent pressure rate allowed (32), 1.6 yards before contact per carry (10). The Eagles — the rare Super Bowl contender in the mix for a top-10 draft pick — need to win to rest some starters next week, and stacking the box and forcing Andy Dalton to beat you is always fun. The pick: Eagles -6.5

Stoutland University has prepared O-line for latest challenge - PE.com

This is a test, with Lane Johnson out for the rest of the regular season at the very least (hopeful for a return for the postseason, but time will tell on that), for an offensive line that has been the league’s best in 2022, that has enjoyed continuity, reasonably good health, and prosperity from tackle to tackle. It is one that Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland and his outstanding assistant Roy Istvan have faced before, so there is no flinching as the Eagles discuss and implement their options. They know the Saints are a formidable defense, one that has allowed 20 points or fewer since Week 9. New Orleans plays straight-up, physical defense. It’s a hand-to-hand combat kind of game ahead on Sunday against a New Orleans group that has overcome a host of serious injuries throughout the season to keep the Saints in playoff contention, albeit out of their complete control. New Orleans has won two straight games and, at 6-9, still have a playoff heartbeat. And the Saints are coming into Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field with nothing to lose. “Every week is a test. Unfortunate outcome in Dallas last week,” center Jason Kelce said. “We turned the ball over, a lot of mistakes and it ended up costing us a game. I thought A.J. (Brown) had a great quote talking about the atmosphere at that game, about how that is going to be what these games are going to be like down the stretch, that they’re more important. We’re playing really, really good teams and all we can do right now is focus on the mistakes that we had and come back and prepare for this one.

Saints Reacts Survey, Week 17: How are we feeling? - Canal Street Chronicles

The 2022 NFL season can essentially be summed up as one of spin. The New Orleans Saints have won only 6 games with two left to play in a 17-game season, on their way to their worst record in over a decade. But at the same time, the Saints are only a 1.5 games out of first place and have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs in Week 17. The Saints have been hit with an unlucky string of injuries, with arguably two of their best players - one of each side of the ball - missing the majority of the season due to injury (Michael Thomas with an ankle/foot injury and Marshon Lattimore with a kidney/back injury). Four-fifths of their offensive line has missed time with injury, all of their starting wide receivers have missed time at various points, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Cowboys locked into the playoffs, have decisions to make about the final 2 games - Blogging The Boys

With the nail-biting victory in Week 16 over the Philadelphia Eagles in the rear view mirror, there are some important decisions ahead for the Dallas Cowboys. Currently, the Cowboys are sitting at 11-4 and would need a miracle to get a top four seed in the playoffs. At this moment, the Cowboys have a 99% chance of clinching the fifth seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Regardless of the expected madness with the final two weeks of regular season football upcoming, the top five seeds for the NFC playoffs are expected to stay where they are currently sitting at right now. For now, the top five will be in this order: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Buccaneers, and Dallas Cowboys. The sixth seed at the moment seems to be trending in the direction of an NFC East rival, the New York Giants, who have an 85% chance of clinching. The seventh and final seed in the NFC playoff picture is a bit more murky with up to six teams technically still in the playoff hunt. Among those six teams, there are two in particular that have at least a 24% or higher of making the playoffs: the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks.

Giants’ CB Adoree’ Jackson returns to practice - Big Blue View

Adoree’ Jackson, out since Week 11 with a sprained MCL, returned to practice on Wednesday for the New York Giants. Head coach Brian Daboll said before practice that Jackson would be “doing some stuff.” He was officially listed as a limited practice participant. Jackson, the Giants’ best cornerback, has been out of the lineup since being injured while returning a punt against the Detroit Lions. Daboll did not, of course, guarantee that Jackson would play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Wednesday, though, is the first time Jackson has practiced since being injured.

Carson Wentz Presser: “A lot of what ifs lie ahead, but at the end of the day we control what we can.” - Hogs Haven

Carson Wentz missed 8 games after breaking the ring finger on his throwing hand vs the Chicago Bears. He was the backup to Taylor Heinicke for the last two games, and got playing time in the 4th quarter after Heinicke was pulled following two turnovers. Wentz was named the starter this morning, and he took the QB1 snaps in practice today. Heinicke didn’t throw today, and Ron Rivera said he was a little banged up, but would be the backup on Sunday if he is healthy.

Derek Carr’s potential landing spots in 2023: Raiders QB on his way out of Las Vegas after benching? - NFL.com

The Commanders have brought back Carson Wentz as a starter for the stretch run with a lot at stake: If he plays well, Wentz could guarantee he’ll be on the same club for consecutive seasons for the first time in three years. But if he crashes and burns, might Washington shuffle the deck again at quarterback? Nothing can be ruled out for that franchise, which feels perpetually in flux, especially with Wentz’s contract (with no guaranteed money remaining) making him an ideal candidate to be cut if he doesn’t earn it. Carr theoretically would represent an upgrade there, and he’d have some talented young receivers to throw to.

Rob Gronkowski, Derek Carr benched, Nathaniel Hackett fired, & the gauntlet - The SB Nation NFL Show

This week on the SB Nation NFL Show, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the firing of Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Before that, our friend Debbie Emery sits down with future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski–then we finish things up by discussing which playoff-hopeful teams we’d most like to see make the playoffs in this week’s gauntlet.

