Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Saints game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

Four players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, and Miles Sanders.

Fairly notable players there.

If Hurts is a DNP again on Thursday, he’s a very good bet to miss this week’s game while he recovers from his shoulder injury. There’s really no need to force Hurts onto the field when the offense showed they can still be quite productive with Gardner Minshew at the helm.

Johnson is reportedly set to play in the playoffs after putting off abdominal surgery. The Eagles’ right tackle is undoubtedly going to be hampered. While Johnson is out, the Eagles might opt to use Jack Driscoll as their right tackle. Or they could flip Jordan Mailata to the right side and put Andre Dillard in at left tackle. We’ll see.

Maddox is reportedly “out indefinitely” so he’s probably going to miss at least the rest of the regular season. By not putting him on injured reserve (yet, at least), perhaps the Eagles are hoping to have him back if they make the NFC Championship Game? Maddox to IR would otherwise have him ineligible to play until the Super Bowl.

Sanders is a new and unexpected addition to the injury report. He’s listed with a knee issue. If he can’t play, the Eagles are set to split carries among Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Trey Sermon. We’ll have to monitor how Sanders progresses this week.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis.

Brown seemingly got banged up after making his first catch of the Cowboys game and being tackled by the turf monster. Brown ultimately remained in the game but he appears to be less than 100%. Not sure that it’ll matter much, though, since he’s pretty tough and dominant.

Davis must be cleared in time to play in Sunday’s game. That he was listed as limited on Wednesday (as opposed to DNP) seems like a good sign. The rookie defensive tackle might be able to play this weekend.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson notably did NOT have his 21-day practice window activated.

CJGJ is eligible to be activated from IR this week but it appears he might not be ready to return. CJGJ reportedly declined to speak with reporters on Wednesday. He’s still recovering from a lacerated kidney. It would be nice to get CJGJ back sooner than later with Maddox missing time.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR A.J. Brown (knee)

DT Jordan Davis (concussion)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Alvin Kamara missed practice but the early indications are that he will be able to play.

Saints starting safety Marcus Maye missed practice with a shoulder issue.

Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat got carted off the field in Week 16. It seems like he’ll miss Sunday’s game.

Saints starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk did not practice due to illness but he’ll likely be fine for Sunday.

Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore has a chance to return this week. He was limited on Wednesday. Ditto for rookie receiver Chris Olave.

Fun fact: Kaden Elliss is indeed related to Eagles linebacker Noah Elliss. They’re brothers.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal reasons)

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

OG Andrus Peat (ankle)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Justin Evans (shoulder)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Kaden Elliss (hand)