NFL Draft prospects to watch: December 28 bowl games

Another day of Bowl Season! Despite some players sitting out and getting an early start on NFL draft preparation, there is still plenty of future pro-talent out on every field. Here are some names to watch. All listed times are EST.

Military Bowl, 2 PM on ESPN

DeWayne Carter, Defensive Lineman, Duke: DeWayne Carter is an athletic defensive lineman who can win inside as a pass rusher and run defender. He has yet to consistently put his tools together, but a talent that teams will covet on the interior line. He will have a great test against a UCF team that loves to run the ball.

Isaiah Bowser, Running Back, UCF: Isaiah Bowser is not a flashy back and at first sight, averaging 3.9 yards a carry in college football is less than impressive. Flip on the tape, however and you see that UCF deploys Bowser as a goal line/short yardage specialist more often than not. With 14 touchdowns on the year, Bowser only had to run three or four yards at a time whenever he was on the field. He is a powerful back with good vision and a high motor. With UCF entering this game with quarterback troubles, expect to see Bowser a lot.

Liberty Bowl, 5:30 PM on ESPN

Lonnie Phelps, Edge Rusher, Kansas: Lonnie Phelps has been a catalyst on the Kansas defense all season. He is a short, but stout defensive end whose motor and burst off the line terrorized Big-12 tackles all season. Phelps will have his hands full with Arkansas’ offensive line and running game, but this will be a good test for him if Phelps decides to turn pro.

Holiday Bowl, 8 PM on Fox

Alex Forsyth, Center, Oregon: Alex Forsyth is one of the more experienced pieces of the Oregon offense and a key part of their success this year. He is a smart player who moves very well, making him a very good run blocker. He is not a particularly powerful player, but technique allows him to consistently win in pass protection and coming downhill. With so many Ducks sitting out or returning for 2023, Forsyth is the player to keep an eye on in this game.

Note on UNC players: Many of UNC’s most interesting prospects are either sitting out like Josh Downs, transferring like Storm Duck, or returning for another season like Cedric Gray. Definitely worth keeping an eye on Drake Maye though, who is one of the most exciting players on college football.

Texas Bowl, 9 PM on ESPN

Malik Dunlap, Cornerback, TTU: Malik Dunlap is an intriguing prospect on a maligned TTU defense. Dunlap thrived in a starting role this year, using a good blend of size and physical play to outmuscle Big 12 receivers. Dunlap still can grow as a player, but it is hard not to like his upside. Today’s test against an explosive Ole Miss team will be good tape to have on Dunlap.

Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss: Ole Miss has put some outstanding receivers into the NFL over the last few years and Jonathan Mingo is the next in line. He has great size at 6’2” and 220 pounds and speed to match. Mingo is in the mold of the muscled up, speedy receivers that have come out of Oxford recently. He has been the favorite target in the offense and should see the ball against an undermanned Texas Tech secondary today.

Zach Evans, Running Back, Ole Miss: Zach Evans is probably the best number two back in college football. Though he only carried the ball 136 times this season, he averaged 6.6 yards on every carry. He is an explosive player with size to match his breakaway speed. Expect him to continue balling out today whenever he sees the ball.