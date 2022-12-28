Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 17

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

How are you feeling about the Birds after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys?

Obviously, it wasn’t the result you wanted to see. But it’s not like the Eagles got dominated and had no chance of winning the game despite starting a backup quarterback and playing in their third straight road game.

It was just the opposite, really. They outplayed the Cowboys in a lot of ways. Consider that the Eagles held a lead for 37 minutes and 11 seconds in Week 16 while the Dallas had the lead for 6 minutes and 39 seconds.

Also consider that the Eagles have led the Cowboys for 82 minutes and six seconds in two games combined this season.

Those numbers don’t change the damage that has already been done. But I really do like the Eagles’ chances of beating the Cowboys if they end up meeting up again in the playoffs. Especially with the game likely taking place at The Linc.

Much more troubling than the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys were the injury issues to arise from the game. Being without Lane Johnson is a big deal. Jack Driscoll has been OK as a fill-in option but he’s just no Lane Johnson. The drop-off from Avonte Maddox in the slot is also an issue for the defense.

And this bad news is coinciding with Jalen Hurts still being out as he recovers from his shoulder injury. His status remains unclear.

And so there’s definitely room for uneasiness. But it’s hardly time to press the panic button just yet.

But things are going to get real dicey real quick if the Birds don’t take care of business and beat the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

