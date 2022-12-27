Micah Parsons, Jordan Mailata appear to squash beef

Things always seem to be handled better when you talk to someone face to face, don’t they? After a hard-fought rivalry game on Christmas Eve, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles standout offensive lineman Jordan Mailata had a quick chat to clear the air about some previous comments made by Parsons.

Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast, The Voncast, a couple of weeks ago and pretty openly implied that Jalen Hurts is a “system quarterback.” Now, depending on which side of the rivalry your fandom lies on you may dispute what Parsons’ intentions were with his comments to Miller...but he certainly seemed to be downplaying the role Hurts has had in the success of Philadelphia’s offense this season.

Predictably, the Eagles didn’t take too kindly to Parsons’ jabs and Mailata had a few choice words for the Dallas defender. “I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f--- they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week,” Mailata said.

“We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”



Jordan Mailata when asked about Parsons’ comments about his quarterback, Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/QfNtekUCyr — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 14, 2022

Unfortunately for all parties, Hurts was unable to play against the Cowboys on Saturday due to injury, which played a large part in the eventual Dallas win, but these two teams could see each other again the playoffs. Parsons said “it’s all respect” after the game, but he is now the second Dallas player to question Hurts’ credentials, as DeMarcus Lawrence noted no one knew how good Hurts was back in October because he “hasn’t played the Cowboys yet.”

A good rivalry is built on history, both teams being good at the same time, and a little bit of off-the-field spiciness, so hopefully there is a third iteration of Dallas Week this season so a healthy Hurts can shut the Cowboys up once and for all.