Lane Johnson reportedly expected to miss rest of regular season with abdominal injury

Certainly not the news we were hoping for, but it’s being reported that Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the season due to an abdominal tear suffered against the Cowboys.

Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the postseason, but he is not expected to play again this regular season due to what tests revealed was a torn tendon in the abdominal area, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

It looked bad on the field. It looked bad when he went straight from the medical tent to the locker room. And now we know why.

This is rough for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list is the importance of Johnson to protecting the quarterback. The right tackle led the league in snaps (928) without allowing a sack, which is insane — and also critical to the type of offense the Eagles run.

Jack Driscoll came in for Johnson, but it was obvious that Gardner Minshew didn’t quite have as much time as he needed in the final offensive drive of the game. We’ll see if the Eagles keep Driscoll at right tackle, or if they move some other pieces around — like moving Isaac Seumalo to tackle and Driscoll over to guard, instead.

Hopefully Johnson will be healthy enough to play in the postseason, and if the Eagles secure the first round bye, that will go a long way to helping that happen.

Back in 2019, Johnson argued that the Eagles were a right guard away (Brandon Brooks) from beating the Saints and probably going back to the Super Bowl in the 2018 postseason. If Johnson is unable to return and it affects the run game and Jalen Hurts’ ability to be the dual-threat we all love, you could argue the Eagles were just a right tackle away from the same.