Monday Night Football: Chargers vs. Colts

The final game of Week 16 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) on the road against the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1).

The Chargers lead the all-time series between these two teams, 17-10, and have won three of their four most recent meetings. They last faced off against each other in September 2019, with the Chargers winning at home, 30-24, in overtime. However, the last time they played in Indianapolis, which was in 2016, the Colts got the home win, 26-22.

The Colts are coming off what started as an incredible momentum building game against the Vikings, only to let Minnesota score 39 points in the second half to complete the biggest comeback win in NFL history.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Colts on Monday night, in our Week 16 rooting guide:

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Root for the Colts over the Bolts since Indy is ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly in the draft order. Even easier to root for this outcome since Nick Foles will be the Colts’ starting quarterback. Root for the Colts.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, December 26, 2022

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LAC), 83 (IND), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAC), 225 (IND)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Chargers: -3.5 (-200)

Indianapolis Colts: +3.5 (+170)

Over/under: 44.5 points

