Eagles Christmas wishlist for the NFL Draft

Merry Christmas, Eagles fans! Here’s to a day full of family, fulfilling gifts and some pleasant fantasy football outcomes. I am sure we all have a list of things we wanted this holiday season. I know I do. Some of my wants have entirely to do with upgrades the Eagles can make to their talented roster this spring. That’s right, this is an NFL Draft Christmas Wishlist. Hopefully we can send this to our very own Santa (Howie Roseman) and get some of what we want. Here is the list!

Sound off in the comments on who you think the Eagles should draft.

A Hoss Defensive Lineman

The Eagles have one of the best defenses in the league and a line that now has three different players with double digit sacks. However, few know better than Howie Roseman that you can never stop reloading in the trenches. While Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and Jordan Davis are young cornerstones, they can keep adding young and dynamic talent to keep this line one of the league’s best for years to come.

Possible Players:

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Will Anderson, Alabama

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Jared Verse, FSU

Myles Murphy, Clemson

Another great cornerback

The Eagles defense owes some success to the excellent cornerback play they’ve gotten from Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox. That being said, Bradberry is a free agent this spring, Slay only has a few good years left and Avonte Maddox is a slot specialist. The Eagles could certainly benefit from adding a young corner with upside to this talented group, easing him in as a CB2 or CB3 and grooming him into a top corner.

Possible Players:

Keele Ringo, Georgia

Cam Smith, South Carolina

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

A game-changing running back

Miles Sanders is having the best year of his career, finally putting together a healthy and consistent season as a runner. However, he is a free agent this spring and it’s unclear how much Philly values the position. In the event he walks, they will need to replace him through the draft and luckily this draft is full of talented backs. Even if Sanders somehow stays, the Eagles desperately need a back who can catch the football.

Possible players:

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Devin Achane, Texas A&M

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Zach Evans, Ole Miss

A third wide receiver

The Eagles are blessed to have two of the best wide receivers in the NFL in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. The dynamic duo became the first pair of Eagles receivers to surpass the 1,000 yard mark in the same season. Needless to say, the Eagles are in great hands with them as the primary weapons in the passing game. That being said, the drop off after them is noticeable. Quez Watkins is a talented player and has been good at times, but recent mistakes highlight the importance for a third receiver who can still make plays when called on. It is not a super high priority, so it is something they could address in the later rounds of the draft.

Possible players: