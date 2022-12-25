Eagles rookie report card from the loss to the Cowboys

The Eagles dropped a game to the Dallas Cowboys in frustrating fashion on Christmas Eve. Here is how the rookies performed … and didn’t perform.

Jordan Davis: N/A

Jordan Davis’ rookie season continues to be a bit snakebitten. Davis got hit with some friendly fire when he collided with Josh Sweat on a tackle attempt, knocking him out for the game. Hopefully he is okay long term.

Reed Blankenship: D

This was the sort of game you’d expect from an UDFA rookie safety. Blankenship looked overmatched in coverage, regularly giving up plays, including a big TD downfield. The coaching staff is owed some responsibility for having him play deep at all, but this was a rough game for an otherwise promising player.

Nakobe Dean: N/A

This is the sort of game that makes you really wonder when they’re going to get Nakobe Dean in on defense. The Eagles defense got chewed up in the middle of the field, consistently being exposed by slot receivers, tight ends and running backs catching the ball.

It is a tough situation. TJ Edwards is a team leader and Kyzir White has been really solid this year. That being said, Dean is a more talented player than either and has shown some promise when he has seen the field. I am not necessarily say he needs to start ASAP, but more commenting on how he will be a big addition to the defense next season when he can get some meaningful snaps.