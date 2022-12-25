Nick Sirianni disappointed by several things from the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys, including turnovers

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Saturday following the team’s tough 40-34 loss to the Cowboys, and cited turnovers as a huge factor in the outcome.

“As far as the turnovers, you can’t give a good team like that the ball four times and expect to win the game. It put the defense in a tough spot, and so, disappointed in the turnovers, disappointed in some of the things we gotta do better as coaching, disappointed in some of the third down conversions by Dallas. But, credit to them, part of that too is that they’re making plays, too and they’re forcing it. So, that’s a good football team, but we can’t help a good football team beat us by giving the ball away.”

The head coach went on to explain that they made a lot of mistakes this game, and now have eight days to correct them all. That’s what he loves about this team, the willingness to go through and make those corrections.

On the QB play

“I thought Gardner [Minshew] played a good game. On the first interception, I thought it was a really good play by 27 [Jayron Kearse], hats off to him, he’s a good player. And the second one was kind of a — the ball was in both of their hands and the guy came away with it. So, Gardner played a really good game.”

Sirianni was non-committal about the quarterback for next week against the Saints, reiterating that he wouldn’t put anything past Jalen Hurts, who had a chance to play in this game against the Cowboys. The head coach later said that if Hurts is ready to play, he’ll play — he’s their starting QB, and if he’s ready to go, he’ll go. He made sure to point out that was not a reflection of Minshew.

On being safe for the postseason

Sirianni was asked if already clinching their spot in the playoffs took the pressure of this game and this loss, but the head coach said that they’re not thinking about that right now.

He mentioned that they need to take their lumps from this one, sit in that for a little bit, and identify all the things that went wrong. That’s how they’ll get better from it, and they’ll focus on the Saints once they make the corrections from the Cowboys game.

Other notables

Sirianni said it was tough to lose Avonte Maddox and they’ll have to see what happens from that. He noted that the CB is a good player and anytime you lose a player it affects things, but they have a lot of faith in his backup, Josiah Scott, as well.