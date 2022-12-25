 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

NFL Week 16 Christmas Day Games

Fill your Sunday with a triple-header of NFL action.

By Alexis Chassen
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

We’ve got a triple-header on Christmas Day in Week 16, with most games played on Saturday, but Sunday’s slate will start off with the Packers vs. Dolphins, then the Broncos vs. Rams, and finally the Buccaneers vs. Cardinals.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 16 Sunday games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Saturday, December 25

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Start time: 1:00 PM EST
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Odds:

  • Packers: +3.5
  • Dolphins: -3.5
  • O/U: 50
  • BLG pick:

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 45%
    Packers (+3.5)
    (5 votes)
  • 54%
    Dolphins (-3.5)
    (6 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

Start time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: CBS | Nickelodeon
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, Nevaeh Green, Young Dylan (field reporter)
Odds:

  • Broncos: -3
  • Rams: +3
  • O/U: 36.5
  • BLG pick:

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 35%
    Broncos (-3)
    (5 votes)
  • 64%
    Rams (+3)
    (9 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

Start time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Odds:

  • Bucs: -7.5
  • Cardinals: +7.5
  • O/U: 40.5
  • BLG Pick:

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 66%
    Bucs (-7.5)
    (8 votes)
  • 33%
    Cardinals (+7.5)
    (4 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 16 Christmas Day games here in the comment section.

