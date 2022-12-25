We’ve got a triple-header on Christmas Day in Week 16, with most games played on Saturday, but Sunday’s slate will start off with the Packers vs. Dolphins, then the Broncos vs. Rams, and finally the Buccaneers vs. Cardinals.
Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.
Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 16 Sunday games.
Saturday, December 25
GREEN BAY PACKERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS
Start time: 1:00 PM EST
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Odds:
- Packers: +3.5
- Dolphins: -3.5
- O/U: 50
-
45%
Packers (+3.5)
-
54%
Dolphins (-3.5)
DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES RAMS
Start time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: CBS | Nickelodeon
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, Nevaeh Green, Young Dylan (field reporter)
Odds:
- Broncos: -3
- Rams: +3
- O/U: 36.5
-
35%
Broncos (-3)
-
64%
Rams (+3)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS
Start time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Odds:
- Bucs: -7.5
- Cardinals: +7.5
- O/U: 40.5
-
66%
Bucs (-7.5)
-
33%
Cardinals (+7.5)
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 16 Christmas Day games here in the comment section.
