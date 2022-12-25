We’ve got a triple-header on Christmas Day in Week 16, with most games played on Saturday, but Sunday’s slate will start off with the Packers vs. Dolphins, then the Broncos vs. Rams, and finally the Buccaneers vs. Cardinals.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 16 Sunday games.

Saturday, December 25

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Start time: 1:00 PM EST

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Odds:

Packers: +3.5

Dolphins: -3.5

O/U: 50

BLG pick:

Poll Which bet do you like more? Packers (+3.5)

Dolphins (-3.5)

54% Dolphins (-3.5) (6 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Start time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: CBS | Nickelodeon

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, Nevaeh Green, Young Dylan (field reporter)

Odds:

Broncos: -3

Rams: +3

O/U: 36.5

BLG pick:

Poll Which bet do you like more? Broncos (-3)

Rams (+3)

64% Rams (+3) (9 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS

Start time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Odds:

Bucs: -7.5

Cardinals: +7.5

O/U: 40.5

BLG Pick:

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bucs (-7.5)

Cardinals (+7.5)

33% Cardinals (+7.5) (4 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 16 Christmas Day games here in the comment section.