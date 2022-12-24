Eagles-Cowboys instant reaction and analysis

This is not what I wanted to see on the night before Christmas.

The Eagles suffered their second loss of the season to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. The Birds are now 13-2.

There was some good and a lot of bad in this game, where do I start?

The Cowboys defense made some big plays forcing four turnovers. This is the second time this season that the Eagles have had four turnovers, the last time was in their loss to the Commanders.

Dak Prescott finished 27-of-35 for 347 yards with three touchdowns and 1 INT. He was however sacked six times.The Eagles struggled to stop Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He led Dallas in receptions with 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Two key players were also ruled out with injuries, Jordan Davis and Avonte Maddox.

Jalen Hurts was definitely missed, Gardner Minshew did what he could but it wasn’t enough. Minshew finished 24/40 for 355 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs and 1 TD on the ground.

There’s so much to discuss for this action packed rivalry game! Join Shane Haff and Jonny Page NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in Now!