Lane Johnson injured against the Cowboys

Injuries have not been kind to the Eagles on Saturday against the Cowboys, and things got worse late in the fourth quarter when right tackle Lane Johnson went down and struggled to get up. He was eventually able to exit the field under his own power, but it didn’t look good, and he went straight into the medical tent.

Johnson was clearly in pain, and even head coach Nick Sirianni went out to check on the lineman, and eventually went to the locker room with fewer than four minutes left to play. The Pro Bowl right tackle has, unsurprisingly, been having yet another fantastic year and was voted to his fourth Pro Bowl just days ago.

He had been protecting Jalen Hurts all season and set a record for most consecutive snaps without allowing a sack with 928 — that’s incredible!

The Eagles are known to stack the trenches, so they have Jack Driscoll ready to step in, but it’s still not the same. Hopefully Johnson doesn’t have any sort of long term issue and is able to rest up, and if he’s not able to play in Week 17, at least be ready for the postseason.