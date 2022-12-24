Avonte Maddox injury: Eagles cornerback hurt in Cowboys game

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was having a great game against the Cowboys on Saturday, but after sacking Dak Prescott, ended up limping off the field and heading right into the locker room. Before halftime, the team announced the CB was questionable to return with a toe injury.

Injury Update: CB Avonte Maddox (toe) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 24, 2022

It was a toe injury to Maddox’s left foot, who came back just two weeks ago after missing four games with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9 against the Texans that landed him on IR. Josiah Scott, who filled in for Maddox when he was on IR, took his place against Dallas.

When Avonte Maddox missed four games, opposing offenses routinely put their best receivers in the slot and successfully attacked Josiah Scott. Cowboys seemed to be ready to strike if Maddox had to come out. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) December 24, 2022

Thankfully, the Eagles secondary got Reed Blankenship back from an injury last week, and K’Von Wallace didn’t end up sidelined for the game, but losing Maddox is still a big blow. The cornerback has been lining up at nickel, but has moved over to safety at times, as well.