After the Eagles took the opening drive down to the Cowboys 10-yard line but were held to a field goal, Philly fans were hoping for a big response from the Eagles defense. Well, it doesn’t get much bigger than a defensive touchdown and Josh Sweat was just the man to produce the highlight.

Prescott had completed his first two passes and the Cowboys had a first down near midfield, but disaster soon struck for Dallas. Prescott faked a handoff and rolled to his left looking for tight end Dalton Schultz in the flat. Sweat had other ideas.

The defensive end stayed home on the backside of the play and when Prescott went to throw he leapt into the air and picked it off! Sweat stiff-armed Prescott and then outran the rest of the Dallas offense into the end zone to give the Birds a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. A dream start for Philadelphia as they look to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the East Division title.