The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road yet again in Week 16 to face the Dallas Cowboys with the NFC East title on the line. With the crazy cold weather across half the United States, thankfully for our guys, this game will be played indoors.

With Jalen Hurts sidelined with a sprained shoulder, this is our chance to see what the offense can do with Gardner Minshew under center. While it’s not expected for Hurts to miss much time, especially not into the postseason, it’s important to see that things can continue to thrive under the backup quarterback.

The Eagles run defense should have themselves another day, but they’ll have their work cut out for them with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. It’d be great for Haason Reddick to get another sack to hit a new career-high (13 sacks), and for Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham to get to Dak Prescott an inch closer to double digit sacks, themselves.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

