Eagles at Cowboys inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Jalen Hurts, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson, and Kyron Johnson.

Hurts was ruled out on Thursday’s final injury report. Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback in his place. Ian Book is active for the first time in his Eagles career; he’ll serve as the backup behind Minshew.

The other players are healthy scratches. Johnson is a new addition to that list in the wake of the team promoting Christian Elliss from the practice squad to the roster.

Dallas Goedert is playing in his first game since getting hurt in Week 10.

In case you missed it on Friday, Zach Pascal was upgraded from questionable to no game status. He is playing.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Jalen Hurts - Injury.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Ninth offensive lineman.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

DE Janarius Robinson - Third defensive end.

LB Kyron Johnson - Third SAM linebacker.

Dallas Cowboys Inactive List

Cowboys leading sacker Micah Parsons, second-place sacker Dorance Armstrong, and No. 2 tight end Jake Ferguson are all active despite being ruled questionable to play.

T.Y. Hilton is making his Cowboys debut.

LB Leighton Vander Esch

DE Sam Williams

WR James Washington

WR Jalen Tolbert

CB Trayvon Mullen

S Markquese Bell

QB Will Grier