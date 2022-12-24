NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 16 Games

Before the sixteenth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 16 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 104-111-9. That’s slightly behind the BGN Community, which is 106-109-8.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring me, RJ Ochoa, and Rob “Stats” Guerrera.

NFL WEEK 16 GAMES

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: The Pats haven’t beaten a team with a winning record this year. The Bengals are surging in no small part due to Joe Burrow. But their defense is also a tough unit. PICK: Bengals -3

BUFFALO BILLS (-8) at CHICAGO BEARS: The Bears are really banged up and just not talented. The Bills should be able to take advantage coming off an extra day of rest. It’s not like playing in the cold is new for Buffalo. PICK: Bills -8

NEW YORK GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-4): People are overreacting to the Vikings’ win over a really bad Colts team. People are under-reacting to an impressive Giants win over Washington. Even if they don’t win, the G-Men will be able to keep it close. PICK: Giants +4

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-10): The Chiefs are not good at covering the spread. Case in point: they failed to do so against both Denver and Houston the past two weeks. The Seahawks cover in a loss. PICK: Seahawks +10

DETROIT LIONS (-2.5) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Lions are looking awfully dangerous as they push for a playoff spot. PICK: Lions -2.5

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-3.5): Tempting to take the points here since the Titans have been struggling but Derrick Henry has a track record of running all over the Texans. PICK: Titans -3.5

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-3): The Saints are dealing with a number of injuries, as has been the case all the year. The Browns have a more discernible identity. PICK: Browns -3

ATLANTA FALCONS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-6.5): I refuse to bet on the Falcons to win because they’re way too good at blowing leads. But the Ravens aren’t good enough to warrant this big of a spread. Baltimore will win but won’t score enough to cover. PICK: Falcons +6.5

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-6.5): The Commanders don’t score enough points to be able to cover in what’s likely going to be a loss for them. The 49ers’ defense also doesn’t give up points very easily. Feels like the recipe for a comfortable San Fran win. PICK: 49ers -6.5

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS (-4.5): The Eagles are winning this game outright. They have the better vibes. Dallas is struggling. The Cowboys have been vulnerable on the ground for most of the year and now they’re dealing with a hole at CB2. Gardner Minshew has much to play for as he tries to boost his profile, honor Mike Leach, and help the Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoff picture. Lock Of The Week. PICK: Eagles +4.5

WEEK 16 “PICK 3” from The @SBNationNFL Show, presented by @DKSportsbook!@BrandonGowton locks in the Eagles over the Cowboys, agree or disagree?!



LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/ukCfNT56m2 pic.twitter.com/EnNlhAoDu4 — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-1.5): I’ll lean with Mike Tomlin over Josh McDaniels in what is nearly a pick ‘em. PICK: Steelers -1.5

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-3.5): Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are going to cause problems for the Packers’ secondary. PICK: Dolphins -3.5

DENVER BRONCOS (-3) at LOS ANGELES RAMS: Gross matchup. I guess I’ll go with Denver’s pass rush being able to cause problems for Baker Mayfield. The Rams are also playing on a short week. PICK: Broncos -3

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-7.5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: If Tom Brady can’t beat Trace McSorely, I mean, what are we doing here. As uninspiring as the Bucs have been, they are still playing for the NFC South crown. What are the Cards playing for? PICK: Buccaneers -7.5

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-4) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Don’t bet against Nick Foles. PICK: Colts +4