NFL Week 16: Christmas Eve Early Games

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas Eve!
The NFL will have a full slate of Week 16 games on Saturday, Christmas Eve, and just three on Sunday, Christmas Day. Things will kick-off with a bunch of early games that include the Giants vs. Vikings and Saints vs. Browns.
The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until 4:25 PM on Saturday against the Cowboys, so it’s all worry-free watching earlier in the day. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Bengals vs. Patriots on CBS and Giants vs. Vikings on FOX.
Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.
Online Streaming
All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.
ATLANTA FALCONS at BALTIMORE RAVENS
Channel: FOX
Radio: SIRIUS: 136 (ATL), 137 (BAL) | XM: 382 (ATL), 228 (BAL)
DETROIT LIONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS
Channel: FOX
Radio: SIRIUS: 113 (DET), 81 (CAR) | XM: 383 (DET), 226 (CAR)
BUFFALO BILLS at CHICAGO BEARS
Channel: CBS
Radio: SIRIUS: 111 (BUF), 138 (CHI) | XM: 384 (BUF), 229 (CHI)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CLEVELAND BROWNS
Channel: CBS
Radio: SIRIUS: 121 (NO), 133 (CLE) | XM: 385 (NO), 230 (CLE)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Channel: FOX
Radio: SIRIUS: 83 (SEA), 85 (KC) | XM: 380 (SEA), 225 (KC)
NEW YORK GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Channel: FOX
Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (NYG), 82 (MIN) | XM: 381 (NYG), 227 (MIN)
CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Channel: CBS
Radio: SIRIUS: 108 (CIN), 134 (NE) | XM: 386 (CIN), 231 (NE)
HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS
Channel: CBS
Radio: SIRIUS: 109 (HOU), 135 (TEN) | XM: 387 (HOU), 232 (TEN)
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 16 early games on Christmas Eve here in the comment section.
