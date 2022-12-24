NFL Week 16: Christmas Eve Early Games

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas Eve!

The NFL will have a full slate of Week 16 games on Saturday, Christmas Eve, and just three on Sunday, Christmas Day. Things will kick-off with a bunch of early games that include the Giants vs. Vikings and Saints vs. Browns.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 16 Eagles fan rooting guide.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until 4:25 PM on Saturday against the Cowboys, so it’s all worry-free watching earlier in the day. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Bengals vs. Patriots on CBS and Giants vs. Vikings on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 16 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Saturday, December

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

ATLANTA FALCONS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: FOX

Radio: SIRIUS: 136 (ATL), 137 (BAL) | XM: 382 (ATL), 228 (BAL)

DETROIT LIONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

Channel: FOX

Radio: SIRIUS: 113 (DET), 81 (CAR) | XM: 383 (DET), 226 (CAR)

BUFFALO BILLS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: CBS

Radio: SIRIUS: 111 (BUF), 138 (CHI) | XM: 384 (BUF), 229 (CHI)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS

Radio: SIRIUS: 121 (NO), 133 (CLE) | XM: 385 (NO), 230 (CLE)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Channel: FOX

Radio: SIRIUS: 83 (SEA), 85 (KC) | XM: 380 (SEA), 225 (KC)

NEW YORK GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Channel: FOX

Radio: SIRIUS: 158 (NYG), 82 (MIN) | XM: 381 (NYG), 227 (MIN)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Channel: CBS

Radio: SIRIUS: 108 (CIN), 134 (NE) | XM: 386 (CIN), 231 (NE)

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS

Channel: CBS

Radio: SIRIUS: 109 (HOU), 135 (TEN) | XM: 387 (HOU), 232 (TEN)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 16 early games on Christmas Eve here in the comment section.